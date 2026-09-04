Ex-Kentucky Governor Reportedly Arrested on Set of Christmas Film

Former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin found himself behind bars Thursday for contempt of court -- and he was reportedly arrested on the set of a Christmas film.

Police busted Bevin while he was playing an extra on the set of the holiday movie production in Bourbon County, KY, according to Louisville Public Media.

The ex-governor was then transported to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, where he was booked for "contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order." Bevin also posed for his not-too-happy mug shot.

His legal troubles reportedly stemmed from failing to turn over his financial records to a judge in his ongoing divorce and child support case. The judge reportedly found Bevin in contempt of court and issued an arrest warrant ... but LPM reports that wasn't the only one he faced this year.

The first was for not appearing at a court hearing in May, which Bevin reportedly blamed on a boulder that struck his vacation home in Maine ... but he paid a fine, and the judge rescinded the warrant.

Then the judge dinged Bevin with a second arrest warrant after he failed to cough up his financial records. This time, Bevin was unable to pay the fine, so the warrant stayed active ... and now he's under arrest.

LPM reports both Matt's ex-wife Glenna and their son appeared in person at the July hearing, but a party tried joining the courtroom via Zoom multiple times but was ultimately dropped from the call after alleghedly failing to identify themselves.