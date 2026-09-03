‘American Idol’ star Antonella Barba Arrested Again

"American Idol" alum Antonella Barba got busted trying to score a five-finger discount from a New Jersey Target.

According to NJ.com, AB was charged with stealing from the Target at the Seaview Square Shopping Center in Ocean Township earlier this month.

The outlet reports she was busted trying to make off with less than $200 worth of stuff. Antonella allegedly hid items in a bag as she kept going in and out of the bathroom and dressing rooms.

The police were called and approached the ex-'Idol' contestant after she left the bathroom and immediately booked it out of the store. They allegedly found the stolen items in her bag.

Antonella -- who made the top 16 on 'Idol's 6th season -- has had her share of legal troubles over the years.

She had another shoplifting bust in 2010, was hit with federal drug trafficking charges in 2018, and was arrested for domestic violence just last year.