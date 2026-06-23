'RHOBH’ Natalie Fuller Selling Off French Homes in Divorce From 'American Idol' Creator

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' newbie Natalie Fuller and her estranged husband, television producer Simon Fuller, are unloading their real estate in France amid their ongoing divorce ... TMZ has learned.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, show Natalie and Simon, who reportedly have an estimated net worth of around $600 million, have agreed to list two homes they own near the French Riviera.

The former couple agreed the money from the sales will be put into an escrow account and cannot be disbursed unless and until they both agree to it or the court orders otherwise.

Simon and Natalie wed in May 2008 and split in May 2025 ... and they share three children.

Per the docs, Simon and Natalie also agreed any money made from selling artwork or personal property in their French or UK homes will be put into a joint account and not touched until a deal is reached or further order of the court.

Simon, who once managed the Spice Girls, made his fortune creating and producing hit TV shows like "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance." Natalie joined 'RHOBH' as a friend for season 15, but did not speak too much about her pending divorce.

Natalie filed for divorce last year, citing irreconcilable differences. She asked for joint legal custody and spousal support. In response, Simon asked the court for joint custody of the kids, but denied Natalie should be paid spousal support.