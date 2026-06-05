Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jennifer Tilly Defends Kathy Hilton As Ally Amid Pride Parade Controversy

Jennifer Tilly on WeHo Pride Kathy's Legit Ally, You Fools!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
main kathy hilton jennifer tilly getty composite 2
Getty

Jennifer Tilly is rushing to Kathy Hilton's defense amid her WeHo Pride Parade controversy ... she says her friend is getting a bad rap.

The actress hopped on social media Friday and defended Kathy after the 'RHOBH' star was removed as Grand Marshal Icon of this Sunday's West Hollywood's Pride Parade ... with Jennifer highlighting how much good work Kathy has done for the LGBTQ+ community

sub jennifer tilly kathy hilton insta
Instagram / @jennifertilly

Kathy stepped aside following backlash over her ties to President Trump and allegations she used a homophobic slur back in the day, which she's denied, but Jennifer says squarely ... Kathy is an ally and an advocate.

Jennifer says Kathy's actions speak for themselves ... adding, "She has repeatedly opened her home, her heart, and her pocketbook for LGBTQ+ causes."

sub jennifer tilly kathy hilton insta 2
Instagram / @jennifertilly

Kathy's hosted GLAAD award parties at her house, which Jennifer says she's attended, and she hosts an annual children's hospital benefit at The Abbey, a WeHo staple.

060426 kathy hilton primary
PRIDE FOREVER
Video: Kathy Hilton Explains Decision to Step Down as WeHo Pride Grand Marshal
BACKGRID

Kathy chatted with a photog Thursday night after a Hermes fashion show in Los Angeles ... making it clear it was important to not be a distraction during such an important event and celebration.

She said plenty of folks would have liked to see her at the parade ... and it seems Jennifer is among them.

Related articles