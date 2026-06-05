Jennifer Tilly Defends Kathy Hilton As Ally Amid Pride Parade Controversy

Jennifer Tilly is rushing to Kathy Hilton's defense amid her WeHo Pride Parade controversy ... she says her friend is getting a bad rap.

The actress hopped on social media Friday and defended Kathy after the 'RHOBH' star was removed as Grand Marshal Icon of this Sunday's West Hollywood's Pride Parade ... with Jennifer highlighting how much good work Kathy has done for the LGBTQ+ community

Kathy stepped aside following backlash over her ties to President Trump and allegations she used a homophobic slur back in the day, which she's denied, but Jennifer says squarely ... Kathy is an ally and an advocate.

Jennifer says Kathy's actions speak for themselves ... adding, "She has repeatedly opened her home, her heart, and her pocketbook for LGBTQ+ causes."

Kathy's hosted GLAAD award parties at her house, which Jennifer says she's attended, and she hosts an annual children's hospital benefit at The Abbey, a WeHo staple.

Play video content Video: Kathy Hilton Explains Decision to Step Down as WeHo Pride Grand Marshal BACKGRID

Kathy chatted with a photog Thursday night after a Hermes fashion show in Los Angeles ... making it clear it was important to not be a distraction during such an important event and celebration.