'RHOBH' Kathy Hilton Explains Why She Stepped Down as WeHo Pride's Grand Marshal

I Didn't Want To Be Distraction, So I Stepped Aside

Play video content Video: Kathy Hilton Explains Decision to Step Down as WeHo Pride Grand Marshal BACKGRID

Kathy Hilton is sharing more insight into why she stepped down as the Grand Marshal Icon honoree for the 2026 WeHo Pride Parade ... and she's clearly hurt by the situation.

Kathy chatted with a photog Thursday night after a Hermes fashion show in Los Angeles ... and she made it clear it was more important to not be a distraction during such an important event than it was for her to be there front and center, supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Listen to Kathy and judge for yourself ... but everything she says seems genuine.

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As you know ... the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star was supposed to take the honorary role at this Sunday's West Hollywood Pride Parade, but everything changed Wednesday after Kathy and event organizers released a joint statement saying it wasn't happening.

Kathy says some people made a lot of noise about wanting her out ... but she believes some folks still want to see her at the parade ... and she rattles off all the ways she's supported the community throughout her life.

Recently, Kathy's critics have painted her on social media as a Trump/MAGA supporter. She's also faced public backlash for allegedly using a gay slur during a trip to Aspen with her 'RHOBH' cast members. She denied ever making the derogatory comment, but costar Erika Jayne called BS.