'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton's Injured House Guest Demanding $55K Per Year

The woman who says she injured herself at 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kathy Hilton’s L.A. mansion is looking for more than $50,000 a year in future medical expenses ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Kimberly Heffington, who filed suit against Kathy in 2025 claiming she injured her right knee at the $28 million pad, provided more details about where the case stands and what kind of damages she wants to collect.

Kimberly said she was at the home in August 2024, where she was walking on the outside staircase leading from the tennis court up to the pool area when her foot “was caught in between uneven pavers” right after coming off the top of the stairs, causing her to trip and fall.

Kimberly claims when she tripped, she violently hit the ground, causing her to suffer severe and permanent injuries. She said she had to deal with medical bills, which she now says will cost around $55K per year ... and that's not even counting her other damages.

She said she is still gathering information about her lost wages and future wage loss.

Kathy has lived in the 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 15,000-square-foot home in Bel Air since August 2024.