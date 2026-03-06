Kathy Hilton Dragged to Court by House Guest Claiming Leg Injuries

Kathy Hilton is being sued by a woman who claims she was seriously injured at "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star’s $28 million mansion ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a woman named Kimberly Heffington says she visited Kathy’s 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 15,000-square-foot pad in Bel Air on August 25, 2024.

Kimberly said she was walking when her foot was caught in between uneven pavement, causing her to trip and fall. She claims she “landed violently on the ground, causing her to suffer severe and permanent injuries, including but not limited to a complex medial meniscus tear to her right knee."

The 'RHOBH' star is being sued for negligence, claiming there were no traffic cones or safety signs to warn of the uneven pavement.

Kimberly said some of her injuries will be permanent, and she's seeking reimbursement for medical bills on top of unspecified damages.

Based on a 2024 report, it appears Kathy had an estate sale to raise money for charity at her home on the date in question.