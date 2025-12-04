'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Most Iconic Moments ... Premiere Day!
'RHOBH' Most Iconic Moments ... Happy Premiere Day!
Published
Season 15 of Beverly Hills is comin' in hot tonight with big stars like Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Kathy Hilton making their return with their diamonds ... and American fashion designer Rachel Zoe is making her "Housewife" debut!
Kick off premiere day with the MOST iconic moments over the years ... 15 seasons deep, let's bring it, ladies!
Hit the 90210 and check out our sparkly photo gallery!