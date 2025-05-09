'American Idol' Creator Simon Fuller's Wife Files For Divorce

"American Idol" creator Simon Fuller's wife is cutting the cord on their marriage ... because she just filed for divorce.

Simon's spouse, Natalie Fuller, beelined it to court Friday and filed for divorce after more than 16 years of marriage.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Natalie lists Friday as the date of separation and she's going with the usual "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

The couple got hitched way back in May 2008 and they have three children together ... a 14-year-old and two 9-year-old twins.

Play video content March 2018 TMZ.com

Natalie is seeking joint legal custody of the kids. She also checked the box for spousal support and wants to block the court's ability to award such support to Simon.

It appears Simon and Natalie did have a prenuptial agreement.