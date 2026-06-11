'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Lists Bel Air Estate for $9 Million

My Bel Air Mansion Can Be Yours for $9 Million!!!

Sutton Stracke is saying goodbye to one of the most recognizable homes in the Bravo universe ... 'cause TMZ has learned she's put her sprawling Bel Air estate on the market ... months after the property was burglarized..

Real estate records, obtained by TMZ, show the gated property, which Sutton purchased in 2020, went on the market Thursday for $8,995,000.

The property features 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and sits on more than an acre in one of Los Angeles' most exclusive neighborhoods.

The listing comes after a scary incident in November, when the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star's home was burglarized while she was attending BravoCon in Las Vegas.

Sutton later revealed burglars made off with luxury handbags and fine jewelry from the residence.

Now, the reality star is moving on from the property she purchased in 2020.

Hidden behind hedges and gates, the Georgian-style estate is packed with luxury amenities, including a chef's kitchen, resort-style pool, and a championship tennis court.

The listing is being handled by luxury real estate powerhouse Josh Flagg, who tells us Sutton "embodies the very best qualities of Southern hospitality" and has "a remarkable ability to make everyone feel welcome."