Andrew Tate's GF Who Testified in Sex Trafficking Case is Not Pregnant, Despite Reports

Andrew Tate's girlfriend testified Thursday in his federal sex trafficking case in Miami, but she was not pregnant with his child, contrary to reports -- and she has suffered past miscarriages as the couple tries to expand their family, according to his lawyer.

Tate's attorney, Joseph McBride, tells TMZ ... the media got it all wrong when they reported that Tate's girlfriend of 6 years, Natasha Sesay, was pregnant with their second child while testifying Thursday at Andrew's federal bail hearing in an effort to get him released on bond.

McBride says the two are expecting their second child via surrogacy because they've been trying to have kids together for some time ... going with a surrogate after Natasha suffered "brutal miscarriages."

Still, McBride says, the pair are committed to having a loving family. They have a child who is 8 1/2 months old and the baby was born through IVF.

McBride also said Natasha loves Andrew despite his misogynistic online persona because she understands the nuances of his statements -- and disagrees with him at times.

The lawyer also pointed out that "she's no pushover" and her testimony yesterday was both "captivating" and meant a lot to Andrew.

McBride said Natasha is so deeply in love with Andrew that she flew all the way from Dubai to try to get him released from jail. So far, that hasn't happened.