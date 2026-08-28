Trump Snubbing Ground Zero 9/11 Ceremony Because They Wouldn't Let Him Give Speech

President Trump is snubbing the 9/11 25th anniversary ceremony at Ground Zero ... and the reason is apparently pretty simple ... the native New Yorker wants to give a speech, and that's a big no-no at the World Trade Center event.

Trump is expected to mark the occasion at the Pentagon instead ... where he'll be free to grab a mic and say whatever comes to mind.

POTUS wouldn't be able to do that at the WTC ... the National September 11 Memorial and Museum has barred politicians from speaking there since 2012 in an effort to remain nonpartisan.

Trump planned to go to Ground Zero, but he wanted to give a speech and was turned down ... so he pivoted to the Pentagon ... according to The New York Times and CNN.

With Trump going to the Pentagon, which was also attacked on 9/11, Vice President JD Vance is expected to represent the White House at Ground Zero.

The move is notable considering Trump is a native New Yorker and has attended the Manhattan ceremony before, including in 2024.

The Ground Zero event has intentionally stayed nonpartisan for years ... with politicians attending, but leaving the speaking to victims' families as the names of those killed are read aloud.

The White House says Trump will use his Pentagon remarks to remember those killed, honor their families and pay tribute to the first responders who risked their lives on Sept. 11.