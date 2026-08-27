Karoline Leavitt Not In Talks To Join 'The View' As Cohost

President Trump's former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will NOT be joining "The View" with Whoopi and Joy Behar, despite reports to the contrary ... TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell TMZ ... there is no truth to Karoline being eyed for a permanent role. We're told the show has never had any discussion about her coming on full-time and only extended an offer to be a guest on an episode.

Our sources tell us the producers love the current cast and are not looking to add anybody at the moment.

The rumors started after a report came out Thursday claiming Karoline was joining the cast as a co-host.