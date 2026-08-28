George Santos Says Kim Kardashian Is Acting Like a 'Pimp' to North West

George Santos is coming for Kim Kardashian over North West's latest magazine cover ... blasting the reality star for acting more like her daughter's "pimp" than her mom.

The former Congressman unloaded on Kim on social media after North's Dazed Digital cover made the rounds ... blasting the 13-year-old's look and the way she's being raised.

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Santos wrote, "Be a mother instead of a pimp!" ... while arguing North should be in prep school and finishing school, getting what he called a "well rounded education."

He didn't stop there ... telling Kim, "Don't do to your kids what your mother did to you and your family!" ... before adding, "Do better and stop failing your child!"

North's cover has already sparked plenty of backlash. As we reported ... a trolling Meghan McCain said her "heart just breaks" for North after seeing the edgy spread, which featured blue hair, piercings and grills.

Megyn Kelly also piled on ... accusing Kim and Kanye West of "rushing" North into stardom and questioning their parenting choices.

The criticism comes as North continues carving out her own path in the spotlight.