White House Releases Arcade Games Focused on Deportation

President Donald Trump's administration has put an end to illegal immigration ... online, that is -- because the White House dropped a couple of arcade games focused on deportation.

That's right, the Executive Branch has jumped into the same arena as Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox ... releasing 5 new arcade games MAGA supporters will love and which promote the values of the 45th/47th prez.

A few seem fairly innocuous ... one is about building healthy school lunches. Another is essentially the hit game "Flappy Bird" with a bald eagle on its way to deliver a bill to Congress.

However, 2 of the games are way more divisive ... turning immigration issues and deportation into a joke.

One game is based on Tetris ... with the user having to build up a "border wall" while little green aliens rush toward it. If the wall gets too high or if too many aliens rush past the wall before it's properly built up, the player loses -- and "Border Breached" flashes along the screen.

The other game is titled "Rio Run" ... based on the game "Snake." The player is a man in a suit and runs around collecting other people. Each person who falls in line behind the main character is "deported."

Of course, immigration is a hot-button issue in the country ... and has led to protests and rioting that have resulted in ICE agents occupying cities. Thousands of people have been deported, and multiple American citizens were shot to death in Minneapolis just months ago after ICE descended on the city.