Kanye West Exec Milo Yiannopoulos Already Back Working for Him After Deportation

I'm Already Back on Ye's Payroll ... After Deportation

Play video content Video: Kanye West Exec Milo Yiannopoulos Back to Work for Ye After Deportation Piers Morgan Uncensored

Getting deported isn't stopping Milo Yiannopoulos from getting back to work ... he says he's already back on the clock working for Kanye West.

He told Piers Morgan on Tuesday that Kanye had been "in touch" since he was apprehended by ICE in Louisiana and sent back to the UK.

During the chat, Milo tells Piers that his boss checked in to see if was okay following his encounter with immigration officers.

He says he's been back to work for 2 days ... explaining he manages Ye's lawyers, which he claims he can do "from anywhere."

As you know, DHS revealed that Milo -- a UK citizen who legally entered the U.S. in 2019 -- had "overstay[ed] his welcome."

The agency says an immigration judge ordered Milo to be removed July 22 after he failed to show for an immigration hearing.

Check the clip ... when Piers asked Milo if Ye believes his deportation was a "miscarriage of justice," Milo kind of deflects and pivots -- although he did tell Piers he's ashamed he supported Donald Trump.