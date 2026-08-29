Kanye West, Bianca Censori Spotted After Milo Yiannopoulos ICE Arrest

Kanye West and Bianca Censori made a smooth getaway from the New Orleans airport early Friday morning ... but Ye's former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos wasn't so lucky.

Ye and Bianca were seen riding off in the back of a chauffeured SUV ... after Milo's trip through Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport ended in ICE custody.

Later Friday, TMZ broke the news Milo had been detained over his immigration status.

As we reported ... Milo entered the U.S. legally in 2019, but authorities say he overstayed, and an immigration judge issued a final removal order July 22 after he failed to appear for an immigration hearing.

Milo looked none too thrilled in his mug shot ... and TMZ also broke the news Saturday that Milo had been deported back to the U.K. following his arrest.

Kanye, meanwhile, still hit the stage Friday night at the Superdome ... performing for 2.5 hours without once mentioning Milo's ICE detention.