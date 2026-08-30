Kanye West Exec Milo Yiannopoulos Breaks Silence After ICE Detention and Deportation

Milo Yiannopoulos has broken his silence after getting booted from the U.S. ... and his first message from across the pond is a giant middle finger to Louisiana.

Kanye West's former chief of staff surfaced on X Sunday, posting a screenshot of a KFC ad for a "Dirty Louisiana Burger" with the caption, "oh f*** off."

The timing is hard to miss ... Milo was detained by ICE in Louisiana Thursday before being deported back to the UK.

TMZ broke the news ... Milo was taken into custody at the New Orleans airport over his immigration status and later transferred to an ICE detention center.

Federal officials said Milo legally entered the U.S. in 2019, but overstayed his authorized stay and was ultimately ordered to be deported after missing an immigration hearing in July.

By Saturday, we also broke the news he was on his way back to Britain.

Milo was in New Orleans as Ye was in town for a Friday night concert ... and, as TMZ reported, Kanye and Bianca Censori were spotted leaving the city's airport not long after after Milo's trip through the same airport ended in ICE custody.