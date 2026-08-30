Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann Support Son Kash at Football Game Amid KJ's Jail Stay

Kim Zolciak and estranged husband Kroy Biermann put their family drama aside to support their son Kash at his high school football game ... as their 15-year-old son Kroy Jr. remains jailed without bond.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum was spotted at the game in Alpharetta, Georgia ... arriving with daughter Kaia and rocking an all-black athletic look with white sneakers.

The former NFL linebacker was photographed leaving roughly 30 minutes after Kim arrived ... and before the game had ended.

The family outing comes during an especially turbulent stretch for Kim and Kroy.

As TMZ reported ... Kroy Jr. remains behind bars after his August 17 arrest on aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual battery charges stemming from allegations made by a female classmate.

Kim has vehemently denied the allegations against her son ... and recently refused to answer questions about his case while traveling through a Florida airport.