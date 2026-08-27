Kim Zolciak's BF Kyle's Estranged Wife Slams Attempt to Keep Kroy Biermann From Kids

Estranged Wife Slams Attempt to Keep Kroy From Their Kids

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Kim Zolciak's boyfriend is being dragged by his estranged wife, Jillian Green, after he went to court and asked a judge to block Kim's ex, Kroy Biermann, from coming near their kids ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Jillian fired back at Kim's BF, Kyle Mowitz, who is asking the court to reactivate or install security cameras in their marital home, which Jillian lives in exclusively.

Kyle also asked the court to prohibit Kroy from coming onto the property and from having any contact with his kids. Jillian and Kroy have been hanging out while their exes date each other.

Jillian said she only met Kroy after Kyle's "notorious and publicized adulterous affair with Kim." She said Kim’s entire career is built upon publishing provocative content.

In her filing, Jillian said Kyle has not shown that Kroy is a danger to the kids … and points out Kroy was awarded primary custody of the kids in his divorce.

Jillian scoffed at the idea of reactivating or installing the cameras or keeping their kids away from Kroy.

As TMZ previously reported, Kim was dragged into the mess after Jillian subpoenaed her, asking questions about gifts Kyle purchased for the 'RHOA' star.