'RHOA' Alum Kim Zolciak And BF Kyle Slam Exes For Hooking Up With Each Other

Play video content Video: ‘RHOA’ Alum Kim Zolciak and BF Kyle Blast Their Exes Over Alleged Hookup BACKGRID

Kim Zolciak says she couldn't care less about Kroy Biermann kissing Jillian Green ... but she's still taking shots at her estranged husband.

Kim and her boyfriend, Kyle Mowitz, were spotted out together on Monday and a photog asked about their respective exes packing on the PDA.

The 'RHOA' alum insisted they don't give a crap about Kroy and Jillian ... and then she took a savage swipe at Kroy, suggesting he's looking for his next provider.

As TMZ previously reported ... Kroy and Jillian were caught making out during a hike in Georgia ... putting their previous "just friends" explanation to bed.

The relationship swap is especially messy because Jillian is Kyle's estranged wife ... while Kroy and Kim remain locked in their own bitter divorce battle.

Kim, meanwhile, had plenty of praise for Kyle ... calling him the funniest person she knows and her best friend. She said he loves her children, claimed they love him and said the couple has "been through a lot together."

As for where they're headed, Kim says "it's only up from here."