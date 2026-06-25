'RHOA' Kim Zolciak Claims Guardian Says Kroy Biermann Needs Anger Management in Divorce

Guardian Says He Needs Anger Management

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Kim Zolciak is asking a court to set an emergency hearing in her bitter divorce from Kroy Biermann ... claiming she has serious concerns about the current custody arrangement and her ex's alleged anger issues.

Kim filed new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, claiming the guardian put in place by the court for their four minor kids recommended Kroy undergo anger management therapy.

She also objects to Kroy continuing to have primary custody ... claiming severe issues continue to arise on Kroy’s watch.

What's more, Kim says Kroy is unwilling to share info with her about their kids.

Kim's filing comes after Kroy was awarded temporary primary custody after he claimed Kim was neglecting the kids. Kim denied the claims and alleged Kroy had gotten physical with the kids unnecessarily.