Kim Zolciak's Boyfriend Allegedly Paid For Her Psychic Sessions, Kids' Mattresses

Former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kim Zolciak’s boyfriend, Kyle Mowitz, is not only helping her pay her monthly bills ... he's also covering her sessions with a psychic ... at least according to Kyle's estranged wife.

Jillian Green -- who's in the midst of a nasty divorce from Kyle -- makes the claims in new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, as part of their ongoing court case.

Jillian, who previously said Kyle was spending wildly on Kim, claims he's covering her bills related to her trying to get a read on her future with a psychic ... as well as laser treatments, facials, rent, vacations, mattresses for all her children, and legal bills she racked up in her divorce from Kroy Biermann.

In her paperwork, Jillian claims she is worried her ex, Kyle, is spending money so wildly on Kim there will be less available in his multi-million dollar trust to divvy up in the divorce.