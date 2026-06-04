'RHOA' Alum Kim Zolciak Using Alleged Text From Kroy’s Female Pal in Custody Battle

'Tell Kim, I'm Sorry For What He's Done To Her'

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Kim Zolciak is using an alleged text from estranged husband Kroy Biermann's female friend as evidence in their bitter divorce ... TMZ has learned.

The alleged text was sent from Kroy's ex, named "Bri" to Kim's new boyfriend, Kyle Mowitz ... but the message appears to be meant for Kim.

The text reads, "Just tell Kim that she needs to watch her back when it comes to Maria [redacted]. She had sex with Kroy and tells him everything. She basically sends [redacted] to Kim's house to be a spy. She even told him that [redacted] spent 10K on your credit card and sent it to her house."

It goes on ... "He doesn't have anything to do with her other than that, and she is totally obsessed with him. Tell Kim, I'm sorry for what he's done to her. I believe Kim. He is abusive. And his abuse is unlike any I've ever witnessed. He belittles you and makes you feel like you're dumb and the worst person in the world."

Kim is using the text as part of her fight with Kroy over custody of their kids. The former couple has been duking it out in court for over a year.