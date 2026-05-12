Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Working to Get Hands on 'RHOA' Alum's Deposition Video

Trying to Get Copy Of Video of 'RHOA' Alum ...

Kim Zolciak was grilled on video in court by lawyers for her boyfriend Kyle Mowitz's estranged wife -- and now Kim's estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, is working to get a copy of the recording ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Kroy's lawyer issued a subpoena to obtain the transcript and video of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star's deposition ... during which the reality star was questioned about gifts and trips that Kyle purchased for Kim.

Kyle's estranged wife, Jillian Greene, dragged Kim into the divorce fight last year ... where $100 million is reportedly on the line.

Kroy believes the transcript may provide him with evidence to use in his ongoing divorce against Kim. We're told there is a confidentially agreement in place and our sources firmly believe Kroy will not get a copy.