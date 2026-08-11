Brielle Biermann Denies Shading Influencer's Wedding Dress

Brielle Biermann is clearing her name after folks started blasting her for seemingly shading influencer Brigette Pheloung's wedding dress ... and she says they have it all wrong.

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Here's the deal ... Brielle shared a video Sunday of herself trying on a Vera Wang drop-waist ballgown she decided against when shopping for her own wedding dress.

Brigette -- the creator behind the fashion and lifestyle page @AcquiredStyle -- wore the same dress to her Saturday wedding ... and people assumed the video was meant to shade her, and were outraged.

Brielle defended herself in the comment section of her video, writing ... "Do you think i ran to Vera wang today to try this dress on and post it Imao."

But, the hate kept coming ... so Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's daughter headed to her Instagram Story to shut down the chatter once and for all.

You can see her lengthy post here ... she shared a screenshot that proved the video was created on Friday -- before Brigette's dress started making the rounds online.

Seems like it was just some unfortunate timing ... and nothing malicious.

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