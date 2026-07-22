Ariana Biermann Says She's No Longer Speaking to Kroy Amid Divorce Drama

Play video content Video: Ariana Biermann Reveals She’s Cut Off Contact With Kroy Amid Divorce Drama TMZ.com

Ariana Biermann says her relationship with adoptive father Kroy Biermann has broken down as her mom Kim Zolciak's bitter divorce with him drags on ... telling TMZ the whole situation is just really sad.

We got the "Next Gen NYC" star leaving NBC Studios in New York City Wednesday, where she told us she and Kroy are no longer speaking. Ariana says watching her parents' legal battle play out has been heartbreaking, calling the latest court filings and motions "insane."

When asked if Kroy will attend sister Brielle Biermann's wedding, Ariana says that's up to Brielle. She says she and her sister tried for a long time to have a relationship with Kroy outside the divorce drama, but it ultimately just wasn't working.

Ariana also makes it clear she's not here to bash their mom, telling us Kim is doing well and has stayed strong for her kids.