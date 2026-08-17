Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Makes Out With Her Boyfriend's Ex

Play video content Video: Kim Zolciak’s Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Caught Kissing Boyfriend’s Ex BACKGRID

So much for "just friends" ... Kroy Biermann and Jillian Green were caught making out during a hike in Georgia ... and it's all on video.

New footage shows Kim Zolciak's estranged husband and the estranged wife of Kim's boyfriend, Kyle Mowitz, wrapped around each other ... locking lips along a trail in Alpharetta.

We're told Kroy and Jillian spent the weekend together ... complete with date nights with friends and late nights at Jillian's house.

As we reported ... the pair first raised eyebrows in May when they took a 3-hour hike and got cozy afterward.

The situation later spilled into Kyle and Jillian's bitter divorce case ... with Kyle claiming Jillian had testified she and Kroy were "just friends," had met only once, and weren't continuing to communicate.

Kyle alleged that texts and Kroy's visits to Jillian's house told a different story ... and this latest video certainly doesn't look platonic.