Donald Trump Shares A.I. Video of Iran's Kharg Island 'Blown to Smithereens'

Donald Trump is turning up the heat on Iran -- at least online -- posting a wild A.I.-generated video appearing to show one of the country's most important oil hubs getting absolutely obliterated.

Trump posted the clip Monday .... showing massive explosions ripping across Kharg Island, writing that the island was being "blown to smithereens."

Play video content Video: Trump Posts Wild AI Video of Iran’s Kharg Island Getting Obliterated

Problem is ... there's no evidence that actually happened.

Reuters says the video is A.I.-generated, and neither the White House nor the Pentagon has confirmed any U.S. attack on Kharg Island. Iranian officials have also dismissed the clip as bogus.

Trump doubled down a short time later ... declaring Iran a "Failed Nation" and saying, "IT IS DEAD!"

Trump claimed Iran has no functioning navy or air force, its currency is worthless, and inflation has hit 300% ... while accusing the country's leaders of killing more than 100,000 protesters and saying they should be tried for war crimes against humanity. He capped the rant by saying all Iran has left is "FAKE NEWS" and a good line of "BULLS***."

And while Trump's Kharg clip is A.I. ... the renewed fighting is very real.

U.S. forces struck Iranian launchers Sunday on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz -- the first American attack on Iran in about a month.

Iran then fired ballistic missiles at U.S. bases in Jordan, though officials said most were intercepted.

Kharg Island is a major hub for Iran's oil exports ... and oil prices jumped more than 3% Monday amid fears of a wider conflict.