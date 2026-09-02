Trump Says He's 'Happy' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Left the U.S.

Donald Trump wasn't broken up about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving back to the U.K. ... he's actually glad they're gone!

Reporters in the Oval Office asked DT straight-up how he feels about them hightailing it across the pond, and he said ... "I'm happy about it. I was not a fan."

From where Trump's standing, he felt the Duke and Duchess were "terribly disrespectful" to their fellow royals.

He said ... "Maybe I'm different, I wouldn't have taken them back." Check out the video to hear him explain it.