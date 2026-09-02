Trump Says He's 'Happy' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Left the U.S.
Trump on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle I'm Glad They're Gone ... I'm Not a Fan!!!
Published
Donald Trump wasn't broken up about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving back to the U.K. ... he's actually glad they're gone!
Reporters in the Oval Office asked DT straight-up how he feels about them hightailing it across the pond, and he said ... "I'm happy about it. I was not a fan."
From where Trump's standing, he felt the Duke and Duchess were "terribly disrespectful" to their fellow royals.
He said ... "Maybe I'm different, I wouldn't have taken them back." Check out the video to hear him explain it.
As you know, word got out that Meghan and Prince Harry were bailing on their life in Cali and moving back to Britain ... but word on the street is they're hanging onto their Montecito pad.