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Trump Says He's 'Happy' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Left the U.S.

Trump on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle I'm Glad They're Gone ... I'm Not a Fan!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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"TERRIBLY DISRESPECTFUL"
Video: Trump Says He’s Glad Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Left the U.S.

Donald Trump wasn't broken up about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving back to the U.K. ... he's actually glad they're gone!

Reporters in the Oval Office asked DT straight-up how he feels about them hightailing it across the pond, and he said ... "I'm happy about it. I was not a fan."

prince harry and prince william megan markle kate getty 1
Getty

From where Trump's standing, he felt the Duke and Duchess were "terribly disrespectful" to their fellow royals.

He said ... "Maybe I'm different, I wouldn't have taken them back." Check out the video to hear him explain it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- The Royal Couple
Launch Gallery
The Royal Family Launch Gallery
Getty

As you know, word got out that Meghan and Prince Harry were bailing on their life in Cali and moving back to Britain ... but word on the street is they're hanging onto their Montecito pad.

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