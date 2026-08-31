Donald Trump and Natalie Harp Still Side-by-Side for Virginia Golf Weekend

Donald Trump and his ever-present executive assistant Natalie Harp are once again practically joined at the hip ... this time linking up after his day on the links.

Harp and the prez were photographed Sunday sitting side by side in the back of an SUV as they departed Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C., in Sterling, Virginia, where POTUS spent the weekend.

It's interesting to see them back together on a golf course, considering we now know that's where Harp had one of her roughest days on the job.

As we reported ... Harp told Trump in one letter -- one of many -- she'd been so distracted over possibly embarrassing him on a golf course in Scotland that she was forgetting to eat and sleep ... saying she wanted "things to always be right between us."

She also apologized for chasing after Trump's golf cart during that trip, and we later published photos showing Harp literally sprinting across the course trying to keep pace with him.

All the attention -- following Sen. Jon Ossoff's now infamous jab -- hasn't cut Natalie's access to Trump. Just days after the letters surfaced, Harp was photographed boarding Marine One to travel with him ... and last weekend she sat a few feet behind Trump and Melania at the Freedom 250 IndyCar race in Washington, D.C.

Play video content Video: Sen. Bernie Moreno Calls Natalie Harp Scrutiny “Super Misogynistic” TMZ DC

And not everyone thinks the attention is warranted ... Sen. Bernie Moreno told TMZ DC the scrutiny surrounding Harp is "super misogynistic" ... arguing nobody would care nearly as much if she were a man.