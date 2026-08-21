Natalie Harp's Intimate Letters to President Trump Revealed

Natalie Harp penned intimate letters to President Trump ... and now we're seeing them for the first time, and they show Harp's total devotion to Trump, telling him he's all that matters to her and she never wants to let him down.

Trump's executive assistant wrote the 2 alleged letters to the president during or after his May 2023 golf outing at his courses in Scotland and Ireland. The Daily Beast published the letters in full Thursday night.

In one letter, Harp apologizes to Trump, believing she may have upset him during their overseas trip. She wrote that she thought she was the only person left behind at the airport the night before, so she panicked and called Trump while alone in a van at Customs without her passport. She said she should have just contacted the Secret Service.

Harp also wrote she was sorry for stepping onto the golf course instead of riding in a cart. She pleaded with Trump to "please forgive me" if she had done anything else to cause him trouble.

She went on to write that she wants "things to always be right between us" and that she's "been distracted all week" while forgetting to eat and sleep at times.

In addition, Harp wrote that she feared Trump had a lower opinion of her after other people made remarks about her, noting that she only wants to bring joy to Trump. She then ended the letter by referring to Trump as “my Guardian and Protector in this life.”

In the second letter, Harp thanked Trump for getting her to “unplug” while they enjoyed their time together on the golf course. She wrote, “We could be out on the Course, with no machines, and even forget what time it was! I didn’t have to be 'Human Printer'" ... referring to her nickname in the White House because she quickly prints out favorable Trump articles and hands them to the president.

Harp also wrote she could see that Trump noticed her occasional “slightly negative” mood because she's rapidly approaching burnout. She wrote that she envied anyone whose job "seems to be to talk with [Trump] and look pretty," insisting, "I want that job!!”

She also wrote that she feels like an "in-betweener" caught between Trump's staff and people who enjoy talking to him on the plane or at dinner. She said the experience harkens back to her days as a talk show host for the ultra-conservative "One America News Network," a job she says she hated.