Trump Aide Natalie Harp Worked in White House Over a Year Without Security Clearance

Donald Trump's ever-present aide Natalie Harp reportedly spent more than a year working inside the White House without a security clearance ... despite rarely leaving the president's side.

Harp didn't complete the paperwork needed to kick off her formal background investigation for more than a year, according to MS NOW, which reports the delay raised concerns among White House lawyers and security officials.

And apparently, the situation went all the way to the top ... the outlet reports Trump personally intervened at one point.

Harp eventually submitted the paperwork and received her clearance in recent months, according to the report.

The revelation is especially eye-popping given just how close Harp is to POTUS ... she's his executive assistant, sits just outside the Oval Office -- and has access to his Truth Social account.

As TMZ previously reported, Harp's become something of a presidential shadow ... traveling extensively with Trump and even joining the select group that accompanied him during a secret plane switcheroo out of Turkey amid a security threat.

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Her closeness to Trump has been under the microscope all week ... with her estranged brother Preston Harp telling CNN he believes her devotion to the president amounts to an "unhealthy obsession."

We've also told you about the intensely personal letters Harp has written Trump over the years ... including one where she apologized for disappointing him and described putting her work for him ahead of eating and sleeping.