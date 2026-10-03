Search Underway for Missing Medical Plane With 6 People Aboard After It Plunged 13,000 Feet

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing medical plane carrying 6 people ... after it plunged nearly 13,000 feet in just a couple minutes.

The plane -- a Latitude Air Ambulance Gulfstream G100 -- took off from Bermuda heading to Boston late Friday night.

An hour later ... the pilot reported an emergency to air traffic control ... according to audio obtained by the Boston Globe.

During their radio transmissions ... a New York City-based air traffic controller responded ... "You’re coming in blind? Is that what you said? Are you declaring an emergency, or no?"

Then around 1:05 AM ... the plane took a plunge and went from 24,000 feet to 11,000 feet in a matter of minutes ... according to flight data.

The air traffic controller lost contact with the plane before ordering emergency crews to be ready to meet the plane at Boston's Logan International Airport ... according to the Boston Globe.

Following the FAA initiating a search and rescue alert ... the Coast Guard began searching the waters off Nantucket. The search remains ongoing.