Eric Trump Slams White House Aide Natalie Harp's Brother Over CNN Appearance

Eric Trump says his father's right-hand woman Natalie Harp got the good genes in her family ... taking a savage swipe at her estranged brother after his CNN appearance.

Eric tore into Preston Harp Wednesday morning over his appearance on CNN's "OutFront" with Erin Burnett Tuesday night ... calling the whole thing "absolute trash."

But he wasn't done. Eric praised Natalie as an "incredible young woman," a cancer survivor and "arguably one of the hardest-working people in the White House" ... saying she's deeply committed to his father, her job and the country.

Then came the dagger ... "From the looks of it, she got all the family genetics."

Eric finished off his post by taking another shot at the network, writing, "CNN continues to be a joke."

As we reported, Preston -- who is estranged from Natalie -- told CNN his sister's "infatuation" with President Trump isn't physical ... saying he believes her devotion stems from what Trump represents to her.

Natalie's relationship with Trump has been getting extra attention ever since Sen. Jon Ossoff publicly called out her closeness with POTUS ... sparking fierce pushback from the White House and Trump allies.

Play video content Video: Jon Ossoff Takes Aim at Donald Trump and Natalie Harp CNN

There's no question Natalie takes the job seriously ... she told Trump in a personal letter she'd been so distracted she was forgetting to eat and sleep.