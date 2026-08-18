Trump Aide Natalie Harp's Brother Explains Her Infatuation With POTUS

Donald Trump's executive assistant Natalie Harp may be infatuated with the president ... but her estranged brother says he seriously doubts she's physically attracted to him.

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Natalie has suddenly become a major topic of discussion after Sen. Jon Ossoff called attention to her closeness with Trump ... and her brother, Preston Harp, appeared on CNN's "OutFront" Tuesday to explain what he believes draws her to POTUS.

Preston said their mother raised them to believe in American exceptionalism and that the United States is "the boss of the world" ... and he believes Trump represents everything Natalie was taught to respect.

He told CNN's Erin Burnett ... "I think that's where her infatuation for Trump comes from, honestly, because I don't think it’s a physical attraction. Let's get real."

Burnett then told Preston his sister allegedly jumped into the trunk of a motorcade vehicle in 2023 after insisting Trump wanted her at a court appearance -- and there wasn't room for her elsewhere.

Preston initially laughed ... then called it "an unhealthy obsession."

As TMZ previously reported, Natalie has become a near-constant presence by Trump's side and reportedly once wrote him, "You are all that matters to me."

Play video content Video: Jon Ossoff Takes Aim at Donald Trump and Natalie Harp CNN

She receiving extra scrutiny after Ossoff claimed in a speech Sunday that Trump would rather build his White House ballroom and "travel with Natalie" than do his job.