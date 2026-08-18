Disney Sues FCC Over Alleged 'Retaliatory Campaign' Against ABC Amid 'The View' Probe

Disney is fighting back against the Trump administration -- the Mouse House just sued the FCC for allegedly violating its First Amendment rights.

The media company filed the lawsuit in federal court in DC on Tuesday ... alleging Trump’s FCC has "waged a retaliatory campaign against ABC for a single reason: it disapproves of what ABC broadcasts."

ABC's talk show "The View" is currently being investigated by the FCC, and FCC chairman Brendan Carr has been a vocal opponent of the company ... even claiming Disney might be committing "illegal DEI discrimination." Disney owns ABC.

Trump has not minced words in criticizing "The View" and its hosts, including Jimmy Kimmel.

The suit, obtained by TMZ, claims the FCC is targeting ABC due to Trump's hatred of the shows and their hosts ... and has threatened the broadcasting licenses of the eight ABC-owned stations.

Play video content Video: FCC Chair Suggests 'The View' Could Face Scrutiny After Jimmy Kimmel Suspension The Scott Jennings Radio Show

The lawsuit specifically mentions Carr suddenly requiring the abovementioned Stations to file early applications to renew their licenses years before any of their licenses would have come up for renewal. The lawsuit argues the FCC has not demanded a renewal application ahead of schedule in more than 50 years and claims the action is highly unusual.

ABC says in its filing this is bigger than Trump disliking their company, warning ... "if the Administration gets its way, the message to every media company in the country will be unmistakable: tell only the stories the Administration deems favorable, or face the coercive machinery of the federal government."