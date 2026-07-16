FCC Planning to Crack Down on 'The View'

The FCC is taking aim at Disney again ... this time reportedly going after one of the channel's most famous talk shows -- "The View."

According to Bloomberg, the Federal Communications Commission is planning to rule that the show doesn't count as a "bona fide" news program ... meaning it has to give equal time to candidates on both sides of the aisle.

This would be a sharp departure for "The View," which has benefited from an exception to the rule -- hosting more liberal than conservative political figures. They do interview Republicans occasionally ... recently sitting down with Vice President J.D. Vance.

Not only that ... but Disney -- ABC's parent company -- is the subject of a separate investigation into its television broadcast licenses, and Bloomberg indicates the FCC will be escalating that investigation in the coming days.

The report states Disney won't take any such ruling lying down ... planning to challenge any forced changes to ABC's editorial autonomy.

Kimmel was suspended, then brought back ... doing little to placate an already angry federal agency.