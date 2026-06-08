FCC Boss Brendan Carr Slams Scott Pelley For Being 'Out Of Touch' After CBS Firing

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr is taking a major swipe at Scott Pelley, saying the fired "60 Minutes" correspondent is totally detached from reality.

Carr ripped Scott in a social media post, calling him out for criticizing the new CBS leadership and his dismissal from the popular newsmagazine show.

One of the reasons why trust in media is so low is because many legacy journalists are completely out of touch.



You could not get away with that behavior at any run of the mill job. It is revealing to see how blind some are to that. @BrendanCarrFCC

After CBS showed him the door after 37 years with the network, Scott told The New York Times he didn't think for a moment he would be fired ... even though things got really heated between him and new CBS brass.

In his X post, the FCC bigwig references the NYT interview, branding Scott's statements as "completely out of touch." He says Scott's behavior would not be tolerated at any run of the mill job.

Since Bari Weiss took the reins at CBS, Scott has not been pleased about the recent changes at the network, which also impacted "60 Minutes."

Scott reportedly told Nick Bilton -- the new "60 Minutes" executive producer -- he had "slender qualifications" for the role ... and he also ripped Weiss for "murdering" the show with her leadership.