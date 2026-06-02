CBS News Fires Scott Pelley After Conflict With New '60 Minutes' Producer

SCOTT PELLEY FIRED ONE DAY AFTER CLASH WITH NEW PRODUCER

CBS News has fired veteran "60 Minutes" correspondent Scott Pelley ... just a day after a fiery clash with the show's new executive producer.

#BREAK: CBS NEWS has terminated Scott Pelley's contract. pic.twitter.com/vbXyX8PBBv @DylanByers

Tensions escalated this week during a staff meeting, when newly appointed executive producer Nick Bilton was introduced to the newsroom ... and Pelley openly criticized the decision -- however a letter was sent to Pelley the following day, saying CBS News was terminating him immediately.

Pelley reportedly openly criticized the direction of the longstanding newsmagazine and took aim at CBS News chief Bari Weiss, accusing her of dismantling the culture that made "60 Minutes" a television institution.

During the clash, Pelley reportedly questioned why Bilton would even accept the role given the resistance he was facing from longtime staffers.

Pelley joined CBS News in 1989 and went on to become one of its most recognizable faces, serving as anchor of the "CBS Evening News" and spending more than two decades as a correspondent for "60 Minutes."