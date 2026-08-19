Trump Aide Natalie Harp Told Him She Forgot to Eat, Sleep In Apology Letter

Running on Empty to Keep Up With Him

Natalie Harp apparently takes keeping up with President Trump very seriously ... so seriously, it seems, his ever-present aide sprints across his golf courses just to keep pace with him ... and she's been so distracted, she's forgetting basic biological necessities.

The New York Times reports it reviewed several videos showing Natalie hoofing it across long stretches of Trump's Scotland course while his golf cart rolled along ... and she apparently worried her hustle wasn't a good look -- turns out, she was running on very little food or sleep.

Natalie wrote Trump an apology letter after his golf round, saying ... "I also am sorry if I was an embarrassment walking the course in Scotland."

She went on to tell Trump, "I want things to always be right between us. I also know I've been distracted all week (forgetting to eat throughout the days, and even forgetting to sleep, and only catching a couple hours at a time)."

Natalie signed off the deeply personal note, "With all my heart, Natalie."

As TMZ previously reported, Natalie has become a near-constant presence at Trump's side ... joining him in the Oval Office, on Marine One and even during his secret escape from Turkey amid threats from Iran.

Play video content Video: Jon Ossoff Takes Aim at Donald Trump and Natalie Harp CNN

Natalie's relationship with Trump has drawn plenty of attention -- notably from Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Still, Natalie's brother, Preston, told CNN he doesn't believe his sister is physically attracted to POTUS.

Erin’s full interview with the estranged brother of Trump aide Natalie Harp as CNN reports Harp is constantly around Trump all hours of the day: “It really blows my mind.” pic.twitter.com/4jWjuNCMys @OutFrontCNN

Interestingly, Preston also told CNN that Natalie has shown an interest in presidents since she was a teenager ... claiming she even wrote letters to George W. Bush.