Christa Pike Gave Last Meal Money To Buy Pizza For The Homeless

Take My Last Meal Money & Give It To The Homeless!!!

Before 2 lethal injections failed to execute her ... Christa Pike refused her last meal and requested the cheesy dish be given to the homeless instead.

When Pike was offered the chance to choose a last meal ... she asked that the $20 allocated for the food be used to buy pizza for the homeless ... the New York Times reported.

As you know ... Pike's execution did not go as planned. Despite being administered 2 lethal injections, Pike complained about pain in her arm before becoming unconscious and snoring.

Pike was rushed to a local hospital ... where her lawyers say she's still unconscious and needs a ventilator.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has since halted the sole remaining execution this year until a third party can figure out what went wrong.

Speaking of ... Pike had a blood condition that may have spared her life.