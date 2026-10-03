Play video content Video: Gypsy Rose Discussed Future Wedding With Ken Urker on TMZ Podcast Months Before He Died TMZ.com

Gypsy Rose Blanchard dove into her life and what a possible future wedding to Ken Urker might look like on our "TMZ Podcast" ... just months before his sudden death.

The social media star sat down with Charlie Neff back in May ... and the two discussed marriage -- with Charlie specifically asking if Gypsy felt pressured to tie the knot with Ken.

Gypsy said Ken wasn't putting any pressure on her ... but she certainly felt like the world was -- even though she said she could see a future where they stay together but never marry, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell style.

If she were to have a wedding, GRB said it wouldn't be a quickie elopement with an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas ... she wanted the classic fairytale wedding.

She pointed out her first marriage kicked off with a wedding next to a prison bathroom ... and she had no plans to repeat such a ceremony.

Of course, Gypsy and Ken never got married -- he was found dead in his Louisiana apartment on Thursday. Cops say they found drug paraphernalia and a brown powder substance in the apartment. An autopsy has been completed, and the results are pending.

While Gypsy referred to Ken as her "greatest love story" in an emotional tribute post on Friday, it appears the two were having some issues ... taking time away from each other -- though sources have stressed to us they weren't broken up or on a break.

Our sources say Ken's drinking led to them taking some time apart.