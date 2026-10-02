Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ex-Fiancé Took Time Apart Before His Sudden Death

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her former fiancé Ken Urker were taking some time apart before his death ... but their relationship was still intact, and they planned to move into a new apartment ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Ken asked Gypsy for some space ... and she had been staying with her parents for the past couple of weeks while moving their belongings out of the couple's old apartment and into a new place.

Sources stress the two had not broken up and were not on a break ... they were simply spending some time apart.

We're told the reason behind the distance was Ken's drinking. Sources say he had been privately battling an alcohol problem for the past few months, knew he had an issue, and attended at least one Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

We're told Ken's drinking had created strain in his relationship with Gypsy.

And, just earlier this week, sources say Gypsy and her parents were moving their things out of the old apartment when they discovered an empty Crown Royal box.

As TMZ previously reported, Ken was found dead Thursday at a home in Raceland, Louisiana, on what would have been his 34th birthday.

Deputies found syringes and a spoon near a brown powdery substance inside Ken's home ... along with another syringe on the nightstand. Law enforcement records also show a caller warned cops Ken had threatened suicide, owned a gun and was in a "dark place" after not showing up for work.

The police report, obtained by TMZ, classified the incident as an overdose and noted nothing inside the bedroom appeared disturbed.