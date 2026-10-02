Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Former Fiancé's Sister Calls Her A Liar in Emotional Video

Won't Do to My Bro What She Did to Her Mom!!!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's former fiancé Ken Urker's sister is speaking out ... ripping into the social media star for allegedly lying about her brother, and even bringing up Gypsy's late mother in the process.

Autumn -- who goes by "shortykinss" online -- jumped on TikTok with her friends Thursday night for a live stream right after we first reported that her brother passed away.

Through tears, Autumn says she's glad she's on the live stream ... since Gypsy had already spoken to us -- and allegedly "tried to paint a fake narrative" about her relationship with Ken.

Autumn calls BS that they were engaged -- saying straight up, "Bitch, no, y'all weren't." It's been widely reported that the pair were engaged for about a year, from October 2018 to August 2019. However, while they share a child, they do not appear to have been engaged before Ken died.

Autumn goes on, "You're not going to f***ing do to my brother what you did to Dee Dee. You're not lying on his name." She's referring to Dee Dee Blanchard, Gypsy's mother.

Gypsy took part in the planning of her killing in 2015, and she served about 7 years in prison in connection with the crime.

Autumn claims Ken was "detesting" Gypsy's name the night before his death ... adding the pair weren't even together when he died, as she says. She adds Gypsy has Aurora -- the child she shares with Ken -- and therefore "got what [she] f***ing wanted."

The group didn't go into how Ken died ... though Gypsy says it was an apparent overdose. She called him an "amazing father" and said he would "forever be my soulmate and my red string." Cops are investigating the case ... and have not yet ruled out foul play.