Accused Cornell Frat Bros Claimed Jane Doe Said Sex Was Consensual, 'Normal in Medieval Times'

She Said Group Sex Was Consensual, Normal In Medieval Times

Cornell fraternity brothers accused of plying a fellow student with drugs and gang-raping her told university officials the woman told them, "we're all consenting adults here," and group sex was "normal in medieval times."

In their account to investigators ... the seven frat bros give varying descriptions and explanations as to how the night unfolded ... in investigative files obtained by the New York Times.

One of the accused, Diego Sarabia, told investigators that Jane Doe had said something to the effect of "This was normal in the medieval times."

Matthew Ingalls told investigators that he asked Jane Doe if she wanted to have a threesome with him and fellow frat member, Jonathan Newell.

Newell claimed that he assumed Ingalls had asked for permission before he was invited to the threesome ... and that he and Ingalls had consumed ketamine, marijuana and had been heavily drinking.

Another of the accused, Winston Lee, said Jane Doe and those around her "weren’t slurring their speech" and seemed normal.

Fellow frat brother, Gillio Lopes, claimed to have a "pretty solid recollection" despite having 3 beers and 3 mixed drinks.

Lopes claims that Jane Doe initiated sexual contact with him ... and that he had not given consent before he left feeling "uncomfortable" around 2 AM.

Lee echoed Lopes' claims that Jane Doe initiated sexual contact without his prior permission ... but admitted to snorting a line of ketamine off her body.

After taking a step back from the alleged sexual encounter ... Lee then said he had asked Jane Doe for her consent before she allegedly replied ... "We’re all consenting adults here."

Scott Kretzschmar, whose lawyer has claimed he had not participated in sexual activity at all that night, told investigators that after reading the "free p***y" message in the Snapchat group chat and entering the room, he felt Jane Doe did not appear inebriated.

Kretzschmar added ... "We were just checking out to see if everything was OK, and it was ... And if she wasn’t, I’d like to think that I would have helped out and did something about it."

Scott Norris told investigators that after entering the room, Jane Doe "was conversational with people."