Cornell Gang Rape Scandal: Gov. Kathy Hochul Says Police Failed Alleged Victim

Play video content Video: Kathy Hochul & Letitia James Speak on Cornell Gang Rape Allegations fox

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is blasting Cornell University Police and the local D.A. over their handling of the alleged Cornell gang rape ... saying somebody knew more than they were letting on.

Hochul -- speaking Friday morning alongside Attorney General Letitia James -- said she was "deeply disturbed" that campus police sent prosecutors only a partial record after interviewing the woman ... adding the case hit home for her as a mother who once dropped her own daughter off at college.

She also ripped Tompkins County D.A. Matthew Van Houten for not interviewing her himself ... saying the conflicting information now emerging is why she appointed James as special prosecutor.

Hochul said ... "We don't know enough ... and I want the truth."

She had already said Thursday she lost faith in Van Houten over his initial decision not to press charges.

Van Houten previously claimed he only received the Snapchat group chat and Jane Doe's sworn statement from campus police.

Hochul's decision was met with praise by both the university and Jane Doe's lawyers.

One of the lawyers involved said ... "That's wonderful news. I will tell you this. My intention tomorrow, first thing, was to write a letter requesting that Governor Hochul appoint a special prosecutor because my client and I had zero confidence in this district attorney's ability to prosecute this case."

Cornell has also agreed to an independent investigation into how it handled the accusation.