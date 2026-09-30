Cornell Agrees to Independent Investigation of How It Handled Gang Rape Allegations

Cornell has agreed to an independent investigation that will look into the way the University handled the alleged 2024 gang rape of a female student.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called for the probe, and she tells ABC News the Ivy League school is on board.

She told the outlet ... "I wanted to make sure they knew how important this was, and they absolutely agreed. And they're acting on this this afternoon."

Hochul says the point of the investigation is to determine whether or not the University did all it could to protect its student.

She said ... "People need to know the truth and I think it's important for the public, for the victim, her family and the University community to know that their University did everything that they're supposed to do."

Hochul insists the way in which women are treated on college campuses needs to change.