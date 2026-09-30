Kristi Noem's Estranged Husband Bryon Breaks Silence After She Files for Divorce

Bryon Noem is breaking his silence after his wife, former South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, filed for divorce amid reports about his alleged involvement in an online fetish scene.

Bryon's lawyer, Tim Bottum, tells TMZ ... "Bryon is saddened that the marriage is ending and hopes for a private and amicable resolution. If court proceedings become necessary, Bryon will welcome the opportunity to truthfully share his perspective."

He adds, "Bryon's priority is to protect the family and move forward as loving parents and grandparents."

Kristi filed for divorce Monday in South Dakota, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court docs obtained by TMZ.

The former Department of Homeland Security secretary and Bryon were high school sweethearts and married in 1992. They share three children and four grandchildren.

The divorce filing comes months after reports surfaced about Bryon's alleged participation in online fetish forums. A report in March said Bryon had taken photos wearing women's clothing and oversized fake breasts while communicating with adult performers involved in the "bimbofication" fetish scene.

Kristi's team previously said she was "devastated" by the reports and that her family had been blindsided.