Kristi Noem Poses With Dead Elk From Archery Hunting Trip

Kristi Noem is showing off the spoils of a recent hunting trip ... posing with a massive elk she says she took down with a bow.

The former Homeland Security Secretary posted several photos on social media showing her kneeling behind the animal, with her bow resting across the dead elk's body.

Noem says she "finally had a little time" to share pics from the archery hunt ... calling it "super fun" and thanking a bunch of guy friends for helping make it happen.

She added, "The strategy and work paid off" ... and said she was grateful for their help and friendship.

The photos show Noem posing both solo and with members of the hunting party ... with the bull's huge antlers front and center in every shot. It looks like Noem bagged a 12-point.

Noem has long publicly embraced hunting and other outdoor activities, and her Instagram bio prominently references hunting and fishing. The comments on the post are a mix of congratulations and disgust.